JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 39.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 28.02% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kanani Industries consolidated net profit rises 173.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 35.22% to Rs 47.65 crore

Net profit of Kanani Industries rose 173.33% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.22% to Rs 47.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.6573.56 -35 OPM %1.050.46 -PBDT0.450.19 137 PBT0.440.15 193 NP0.410.15 173

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU