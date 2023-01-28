Kanani Industries consolidated net profit rises 173.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 35.22% to Rs 47.65 crore

Net profit of Kanani Industries rose 173.33% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.22% to Rs 47.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.47.6573.561.050.460.450.190.440.150.410.15

