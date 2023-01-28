Kanani Industries consolidated net profit rises 173.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Indigo Paints standalone net profit rises 173.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Sensex slips 173 pts, Nifty below 17,350 mark
Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.14% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 35.22% to Rs 47.65 croreNet profit of Kanani Industries rose 173.33% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.22% to Rs 47.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.6573.56 -35 OPM %1.050.46 -PBDT0.450.19 137 PBT0.440.15 193 NP0.410.15 173
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU