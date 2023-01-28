Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 1129.86 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 22.08% to Rs 81.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 1129.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1238.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1129.861238.009.5212.86132.92167.59109.12142.7181.92105.13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)