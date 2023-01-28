Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit declines 22.09% in the December 2022 quarter
Ambuja Cements, RVNL, Mukand to be watched
Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 37.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Ambuja Cements incorporates wholly owned subsidiary
Gujarat Ambuja Exports commences trial production at new maize processing unit in Malda
-
Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 1129.86 croreNet profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 22.08% to Rs 81.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 1129.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1238.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1129.861238.00 -9 OPM %9.5212.86 -PBDT132.92167.59 -21 PBT109.12142.71 -24 NP81.92105.13 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU