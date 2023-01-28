Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 39.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.14% to Rs 1091.13 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 39.09% to Rs 74.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 122.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 1091.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1068.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1091.131068.2312.2017.21132.24188.2599.71160.1874.32122.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)