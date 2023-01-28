JUST IN
Kajaria Ceramics Q3 PAT drops 39% YoY to Rs 74 cr

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 39.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.14% to Rs 1091.13 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 39.09% to Rs 74.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 122.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 1091.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1068.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1091.131068.23 2 OPM %12.2017.21 -PBDT132.24188.25 -30 PBT99.71160.18 -38 NP74.32122.02 -39

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 17:14 IST

