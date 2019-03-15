Genus Prime Infra update on rights issue

Genus Prime Infra announced that the Meeting of the Company in its meeting held on 15 March 2019, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:

The Rights Issue to be offered at a price of Rs. 3 only per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs.1 only per Rights Equity Share) and the full amount to be paid on application.

The total number of Rights Equity Shares to be issued: 8,52,940 Equity Shares.

Issue of Equity Shares by way of Rights Issue to the eligible shareholders of the Company for an aggregate amount of Rs. 25,58,820/-

Rights Entitlement Ratio is fixed at a ratio of 2:33 (2 Rights Equity Shares for every 33 Equity Shares held) by the eligible shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the end of the business hours on the Record Date.

