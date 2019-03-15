IDBI Bank classified as Private Sector Bank

-
With effect from 21 January 2019The Reserve Bank of India vide press release dated 14 March 2019 categorized IDBI Bank as a Private Sector Bank for regulatory purposes with effect from 21 January 2019 consequent upon Life Insurance Corporation of India acquiring 51% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Bank.
