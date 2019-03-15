JUST IN
Board of IB Infotech Enterprises approves change in company secretary
IDBI Bank classified as Private Sector Bank

Capital Market 

With effect from 21 January 2019

The Reserve Bank of India vide press release dated 14 March 2019 categorized IDBI Bank as a Private Sector Bank for regulatory purposes with effect from 21 January 2019 consequent upon Life Insurance Corporation of India acquiring 51% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Bank.

First Published: Fri, March 15 2019.

