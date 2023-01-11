GI Engineering Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1462433.33% to Rs 438.76 croreNet profit of GI Engineering Solutions reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1462433.33% to Rs 438.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales438.760.03 1462433 OPM %0.17-33.33 -PBDT1.33-0.01 LP PBT1.33-0.01 LP NP1.33-0.01 LP
