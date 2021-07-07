Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 27.44 points or 0.35% at 7916.45 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 11.66%), Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 7.1%),IIFL Securities Ltd (up 6.54%),Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 5.85%),Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd (up 5.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 5%), Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 3.71%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 3.29%), JM Financial Ltd (up 2.94%), and Angel Broking Ltd (up 2.92%).

On the other hand, Reliance Capital Ltd (down 4.8%), Arman Financial Services Ltd (down 3.36%), and CRISIL Ltd (down 2.36%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.34 or 0% at 52859.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.45 points or 0.05% at 15810.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 22.02 points or 0.09% at 25677.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.93 points or 0.02% at 7950.26.

On BSE,1423 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

