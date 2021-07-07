Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 1.21 points or 0.09% at 1381.81 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 8.64%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.92%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.68%), ITI Ltd (up 0.51%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.33%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.13%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (down 5.05%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.76%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.72%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.34 or 0% at 52859.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.45 points or 0.05% at 15810.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 22.02 points or 0.09% at 25677.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.93 points or 0.02% at 7950.26.

On BSE,1423 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

