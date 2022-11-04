Rain Industries consolidated net profit rises 71.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.90% to Rs 5577.10 croreNet profit of Rain Industries rose 71.18% to Rs 403.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 235.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.90% to Rs 5577.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3849.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5577.103849.01 45 OPM %16.4116.44 -PBDT802.50573.66 40 PBT599.67374.63 60 NP403.22235.56 71
