Rain Industries consolidated net profit rises 71.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.90% to Rs 5577.10 crore

Net profit of Rain Industries rose 71.18% to Rs 403.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 235.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.90% to Rs 5577.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3849.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5577.103849.0116.4116.44802.50573.66599.67374.63403.22235.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)