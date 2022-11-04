Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit rises 84.77% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.48% to Rs 53.36 croreNet profit of Inditrade Capital rose 84.77% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 53.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales53.3644.29 20 OPM %24.3317.45 -PBDT5.222.27 130 PBT3.691.38 167 NP2.791.51 85
