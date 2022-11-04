Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit rises 84.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.48% to Rs 53.36 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital rose 84.77% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 53.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.53.3644.2924.3317.455.222.273.691.382.791.51

