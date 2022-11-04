TRF reports consolidated net profit of Rs 53.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 167.73% to Rs 53.60 crore

Net profit of TRF reported to Rs 53.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 167.73% to Rs 53.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.53.6020.0255.17-21.7348.43-12.2547.90-12.8753.35-14.96

