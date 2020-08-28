Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Savita Chhabra, Chairperson, HRIPL authors her debut book 'Legacy Of Learning'
First Delhi cop to test COVID-19 positive recovers, discharged from hospital
Honour death of Gita Ramjee by intensifying viral epidemic fight: SA Deputy President
ISKCON shrines in Bengaluru to remain shut on COVID-19 threat
Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple restricts religious activities in view of COVID-19 outbreak
-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Gita Renewable Energy reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 OPM %16.6722.22 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT-0.47-0.46 -2 NP-0.47-0.46 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU