PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 48.60% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.32% to Rs 1092.81 croreNet profit of PNC Infratech declined 48.60% to Rs 91.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 178.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.32% to Rs 1092.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1524.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1092.811524.52 -28 OPM %26.2523.03 -PBDT200.68333.13 -40 PBT125.89235.08 -46 NP91.75178.51 -49
