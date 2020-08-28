PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 48.60% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.32% to Rs 1092.81 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech declined 48.60% to Rs 91.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 178.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.32% to Rs 1092.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1524.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1092.811524.5226.2523.03200.68333.13125.89235.0891.75178.51

