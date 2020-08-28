BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 57.58% to Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of BFL Asset Finvest reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 57.58% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.520.33 58 OPM %50.00-45.45 -PBDT0.06-0.40 LP PBT0.06-0.40 LP NP0.06-0.40 LP
