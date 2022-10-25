JUST IN
Moschip Technologies standalone net profit rises 3.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 22.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 49.15 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 22.50% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 49.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.1538.02 29 OPM %10.6815.12 -PBDT6.044.77 27 PBT1.301.61 -19 NP1.241.60 -23

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 12:54 IST

