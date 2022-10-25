Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 22.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 49.15 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 22.50% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 49.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.49.1538.0210.6815.126.044.771.301.611.241.60

