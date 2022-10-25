Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 22.50% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Moschip Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Moschip Technologies standalone net profit rises 181.97% in the June 2022 quarter
Moschip Technologies standalone net profit rises 3.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of MosChip Technologies approves preferential allotment of 31.12 equity shares
Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.88% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 49.15 croreNet profit of Moschip Technologies declined 22.50% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 49.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.1538.02 29 OPM %10.6815.12 -PBDT6.044.77 27 PBT1.301.61 -19 NP1.241.60 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU