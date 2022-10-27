JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Kaveri Seed Company soars after board OKs Rs 125 crore buyback proposal
Business Standard

Information Technology shares fall

Capital Market 

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 145.04 points or 0.5% at 28785.55 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mphasis Ltd (down 3.06%), Mindtree Ltd (down 2.95%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.73%),Mastek Ltd (down 2.69%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 2.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 2.38%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 2.23%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.23%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 2.22%), and FCS Software Solutions Ltd (down 2.17%).

On the other hand, Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 3.86%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.39%), and Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 3.26%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 103.54 or 0.17% at 59647.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.85 points or 0.23% at 17697.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.07 points or 0.3% at 28833.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.32 points or 0.52% at 8900.7.

On BSE,1780 shares were trading in green, 1580 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU