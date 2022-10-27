Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 145.04 points or 0.5% at 28785.55 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mphasis Ltd (down 3.06%), Mindtree Ltd (down 2.95%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.73%),Mastek Ltd (down 2.69%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 2.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 2.38%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 2.23%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.23%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 2.22%), and FCS Software Solutions Ltd (down 2.17%).

On the other hand, Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 3.86%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.39%), and Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 3.26%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 103.54 or 0.17% at 59647.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.85 points or 0.23% at 17697.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.07 points or 0.3% at 28833.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.32 points or 0.52% at 8900.7.

On BSE,1780 shares were trading in green, 1580 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

