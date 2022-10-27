FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 15.66 points or 0.1% at 15963.66 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 3.23%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 3.09%),Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 2.45%),Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.69%),Nestle India Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ADF Foods Ltd (down 1.19%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (down 1.18%), Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.07%), Gillette India Ltd (down 1.05%), and Manorama Industries Ltd (down 1.05%).

On the other hand, IFB Agro Industries Ltd (up 10.05%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 6.02%), and Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 3.63%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 103.54 or 0.17% at 59647.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.85 points or 0.23% at 17697.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.07 points or 0.3% at 28833.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.32 points or 0.52% at 8900.7.

On BSE,1780 shares were trading in green, 1580 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)