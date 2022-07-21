Gland Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sasken Technologies Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2022.

Gland Pharma Ltd lost 6.07% to Rs 2323.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 94597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31583 shares in the past one month.

Sasken Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.97% to Rs 791.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 745 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd crashed 4.89% to Rs 6.62. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd dropped 4.26% to Rs 105.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd pared 3.82% to Rs 274.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

