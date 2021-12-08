Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, ADF Foods Ltd and Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2021.
Whirlpool of India Ltd tumbled 6.84% to Rs 1883 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11681 shares in the past one month.
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd crashed 5.15% to Rs 83.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25584 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33754 shares in the past one month.
IIFL Finance Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 308.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month.
ADF Foods Ltd shed 3.90% to Rs 875.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2448 shares in the past one month.
Carborundum Universal Ltd fell 3.62% to Rs 891.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14256 shares in the past one month.
