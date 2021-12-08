Peninsula Land Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2021.

Peninsula Land Ltd tumbled 7.92% to Rs 14.3 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64685 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd crashed 7.74% to Rs 722. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10149 shares in the past one month.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd lost 6.21% to Rs 36.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd plummeted 5.24% to Rs 21.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd slipped 5.18% to Rs 62.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19270 shares in the past one month.

