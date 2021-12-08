Peninsula Land Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Peninsula Land reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.81 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Tata Motors Q1 FY22 net loss shrinks to Rs 4,450 cr
Tata Motors slumps amid concerns over chip shortage
Tata Motors hits 52-week high after brokerage maintains 'overweight' rating
-
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2021.
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2021.
Peninsula Land Ltd tumbled 7.92% to Rs 14.3 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64685 shares in the past one month.
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd crashed 7.74% to Rs 722. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10149 shares in the past one month.
Thinkink Picturez Ltd lost 6.21% to Rs 36.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.37 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd plummeted 5.24% to Rs 21.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.5 lakh shares in the past one month.
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd slipped 5.18% to Rs 62.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19270 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU