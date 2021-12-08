Kopran hits the roof after board OKs preferential issue of shares

-
ALSO READ
Godawari Power hits the roof after board OKs stock-split, bonus issue
Kopran Research Laboratories update on expansion and upgradation of plants
Kopran standalone net profit declines 85.55% in the June 2021 quarter
Kopran consolidated net profit declines 55.31% in the June 2021 quarter
Kopran standalone net profit declines 49.53% in the September 2021 quarter
-
Kopran hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 284.20 after the company said its board approved raising upto Rs 126.48 crore through preferential issue of equity shares.The company's board approved issuing upto 49,59,999 equity shares on a preferential basis at Rs 255 each, aggregating to Rs 126.48 crore.
The company plans to issue 25,59,999 equity shares to 10 public allottees. It proposes to issue 24 lakh equity shares to two promoter group companies i.e. United Shippers and Oricon Enterprises.
The proposal is subject to the approval of regulatory/statutory authorities and the shareholders of the company at the forthcoming extra ordinary general meeting.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Kopran rose 2.77% to Rs 17.09 crore on 7.21% rise in net sales to Rs 127.57 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Kopran is an integrated pharmaceutical company manufacturing a large range of products. It manufactures both active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU