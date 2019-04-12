GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd gains for fifth straight session

-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 7190, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.84% in last one year as compared to a 10.67% jump in NIFTY and a 12.64% jump in the Nifty FMCG.
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7190, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 11599.3. The Sensex is at 38619.15, up 0.03%. GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has slipped around 0.75% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30151.15, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3031 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23716 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 33.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
