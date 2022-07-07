Glenmark Pharma launches type-2 diabetes drug in India

The global pharmaceutical companysaid today announced the launch of sitagliptin and its fixed dose combinations (FDCs) for adults with Type-2 diabetes in India.

The company has introduced 8 different combinations of sitagliptin based drugs under the brand name SITAZIT and its variants at affordable price.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is 8.3% with around 74 million adults living with diabetes as of 2022.

Glenmark's SITAZIT and its variants will play an instrumental role in raising accessibility of sitagliptin to type-2 diabetic patients, which is considered as the gold standard molecule in DPP4 inhibitor therapy. It will help the patients to manage their glycemic level effectively and bring better compliance.

These medicines have low risk of hypoglycemia, provide beta cell protection, offer cardio-renal benefits and are safe for patients with kidney or liver conditions and senior citizens.

In chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, patients are required to consume multiple anti-diabetic drugs for prolonged periods of time. Moreover, in India, patients have to bear the drug cost on their own and so the price of the drug becomes a major factor that impacts treatment adherence.

Glenmark's sitagliptin and its FDCs are priced at around one-third of cost of its innovator brand in India.

In 2015, Glenmark had launched its DPP4 inhibitor- teneligliptin in the diabetes market, at a price that was approximately 55% lower than the other DPP4 inhibitors available in India at that time.

The company had launched its globally researched, innovator molecule remogliflozin in 2019, at a price around 55% lesser than other SGLT2 inhibitors available in the Indian market at that time.

In the subsequent years 2020 and 2021, Glenmark became the first company in the world to launch remogliflozin + vildagliptin FDC and remogliflozin + vildagliptin + metformin FDC respectively.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.

The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit slumped 33.5% to Rs 155.59 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 2,961.15 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

