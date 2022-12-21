Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 126.33 points or 0.55% at 23207.41 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 6.9%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.69%),Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 4.43%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 4.36%),Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 2.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.93%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 2.85%), Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 2.46%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.36%), and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.08%).

On the other hand, Tarsons Products Ltd (down 1.41%), Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 0.96%), and Themis Medicare Ltd (down 0.92%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 73 or 0.12% at 61775.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.2 points or 0.08% at 18399.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.98 points or 0.43% at 29724.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.07 points or 0.45% at 9194.17.

On BSE,2060 shares were trading in green, 789 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

