Business Standard

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection

Capital Market 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP, 15 mg/mL, 30 mg/mL, and 60 mg/2 mL (30 mg/mL) Single Dose Vials.

This is the second injectable product approval from the company's General Sterile Facility (F-3) which was inspected in August, 2022

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 10:49 IST

