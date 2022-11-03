Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection

-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP, 15 mg/mL, 30 mg/mL, and 60 mg/2 mL (30 mg/mL) Single Dose Vials.
This is the second injectable product approval from the company's General Sterile Facility (F-3) which was inspected in August, 2022
