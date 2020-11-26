Glenmark Pharma secures position in Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index

The drug maker has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row.

DJSI is one of the world's premier benchmarks for sustainable business practices. Glenmark is ranked 13th among global pharmaceutical companies. It is among only 11 companies from India and one of the two companies from the pharmaceutical sector to be listed in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year.

The DJSI analyses companies on their corporate economic, environmental and social performance, to assess issues such as but not limited to corporate governance, risk management, environmental policy & management systems, supply chain management, occupational health and safety, labor practices, innovation and cyber security amongst others.

Inclusion in this list is considered highly prestigious by global investors, financial analysts and other stakeholders and serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.40% to Rs 468.25.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit slipped 8.4% to Rs 233.99 crore on 5.2% increase in net sales to Rs 2,908.12 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)