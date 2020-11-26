ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd soars 4.52%, rises for third straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1445.4, up 4.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.07% in last one year as compared to a 6.35% gain in NIFTY and a 1.36% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1445.4, up 4.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 12869.25. The Sensex is at 43896.75, up 0.16%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has added around 15.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14011.7, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1449.2, up 4.67% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 8.07% in last one year as compared to a 6.35% gain in NIFTY and a 1.36% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 45.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

