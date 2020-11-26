Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 72.68 points or 0.37% at 19696.16 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.05%), MRF Ltd (down 2.02%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.5%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.28%),Bosch Ltd (down 1.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.81%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.36%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.62%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.05%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.99%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 93.41 or 0.21% at 43921.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.05 points or 0.36% at 12904.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 70.83 points or 0.43% at 16434.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.66 points or 0.17% at 5531.1.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1073 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)