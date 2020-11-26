Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 18.39 points or 0.31% at 5842.68 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Gas Ltd (down 2.91%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.48%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.36%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.09%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.52%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.24%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 2.83%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.64%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.15%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 93.41 or 0.21% at 43921.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.05 points or 0.36% at 12904.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 70.83 points or 0.43% at 16434.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.66 points or 0.17% at 5531.1.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1073 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

