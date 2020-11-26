Emami Ltd spurts 1.46%, up for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 421.7, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.77% in last one year as compared to a 6.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Emami Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 421.7, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 12844.15. The Sensex is at 43831.5, up 0.01%. Emami Ltd has risen around 13.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31441.7, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)