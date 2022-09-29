Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 388, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% slide in NIFTY and a 10.96% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 388, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 16854.3. The Sensex is at 56483.94, down 0.2%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 4.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12705.4, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 389.1, up 1.62% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down 23.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% slide in NIFTY and a 10.96% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)