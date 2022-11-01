Indian Bank revises benchmark lending rates

With effect from 03 November 2022

Indian Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) and Treasury Bills Linked Lending Rates (TBLR) and decided for an upward revision in MCLR and TBLR across various tenors as detailed below:

MCLR

Overnight - 7.40%

One month - 7.50%

Three month - 7.65%

Six month - 7.90%

One year - 8.10%

TBLR

<= 3 months - 6.20%

>3 months &<=6 months - 6.65%

>3 months &<=6 months - 6.85%

>1 year &<= 3 Years - 6.85%

The aforesaid revision in Benchmark Lending Rates are effective from 03 November 2022 till next review.

Other existing Benchmark Rates viz., Policy Repo Rate (5.90%), RBLR (8.60%), Base Rate (8.85%) and BPLR (13.10%) remain unchanged.

