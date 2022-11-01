Aditya Birla Capital allots 5000 equity shares under ESOS

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 5000 equity shares under ESOS on 01 November 2022.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital will increase from Rs 24,16,81,68,590 (i.e. 2,41,68,16,859 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 24,16,82,18,590 (i.e. 2,41,68,21,859 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each).

