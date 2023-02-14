Globalspace Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1226.42% to Rs 7.03 croreNet profit of Globalspace Technologies reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1226.42% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.030.53 1226 OPM %24.04-37.74 -PBDT1.11-0.73 LP PBT0.19-1.82 LP NP0.24-1.82 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
