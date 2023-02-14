Sparc Electrex standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 79.83% to Rs 1.21 croreNet profit of Sparc Electrex declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.83% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.216.00 -80 OPM %9.922.83 -PBDT0.120.17 -29 PBT0.120.17 -29 NP0.100.13 -23
