Sparc Electrex standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 79.83% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Sparc Electrex declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.83% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

