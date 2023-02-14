JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 737.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 109.30% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance rose 737.50% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 109.30% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.900.43 109 OPM %68.8939.53 -PBDT1.590.21 657 PBT1.550.18 761 NP1.340.16 738

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU