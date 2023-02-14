Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 737.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 109.30% to Rs 0.90 croreNet profit of Paragon Finance rose 737.50% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 109.30% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.900.43 109 OPM %68.8939.53 -PBDT1.590.21 657 PBT1.550.18 761 NP1.340.16 738
