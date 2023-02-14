Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 737.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 109.30% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance rose 737.50% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 109.30% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.900.4368.8939.531.590.211.550.181.340.16

