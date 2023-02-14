Supreme Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 92.14% to Rs 3.05 croreNet Loss of Supreme Engineering reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 92.14% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.0538.80 -92 OPM %-41.64-0.82 -PBDT-1.63-0.47 -247 PBT-2.17-1.08 -101 NP-2.14-0.85 -152
