Globus Spirits soars after Bengal unit's enhanced capacity commences operations

Globus Spirits jumped 5.86% to Rs 1238.80 after the company announced commencement of commercial production at the enhanced capacity in the West Bengal Unit.

In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the spirits maker said that the expansion of the company's unit located at Panagarh. Burawan, West Bengal is complete as per schedule and the unit is now running at its enhanced capacity of 260 KL per day enhanced from 120 KL per day.

Globus Spirits is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), ethanol, bulk alcohol and franchise bottling.

The company's net profit rose 74.43% to Rs 52.52 crore on a 16.67% increase in sales to Rs 382.22 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

