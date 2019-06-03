GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 27.88% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GMM Pfaudler, Pfaudler Inc settle case with Sebi; pay Rs 7 lakh
GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 48.71% in the December 2018 quarter
GMM Pfaudler to be the Next Occupant at Lodha's New Cuffe Parade
National Oilwell Varco pays Rs 6.8 lakh to settle case with Sebi
Board of Frontier Informatics approves application for obtaining EOU status
-
Sales rise 37.35% to Rs 120.72 croreNet profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 27.88% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 120.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.20% to Rs 40.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.02% to Rs 418.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 312.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales120.7287.89 37 418.70312.41 34 OPM %14.0716.38 -15.6614.79 - PBDT18.6316.23 15 71.6552.21 37 PBT16.2013.99 16 61.2843.90 40 NP10.788.43 28 40.6428.38 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU