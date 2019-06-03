GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 27.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.35% to Rs 120.72 crore

Net profit of rose 27.88% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 120.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.20% to Rs 40.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.02% to Rs 418.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 312.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

120.7287.89418.70312.4114.0716.3815.6614.7918.6316.2371.6552.2116.2013.9961.2843.9010.788.4340.6428.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)