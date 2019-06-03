JUST IN
Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.67% in the March 2019 quarter
GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 27.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.35% to Rs 120.72 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 27.88% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 120.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.20% to Rs 40.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.02% to Rs 418.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 312.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales120.7287.89 37 418.70312.41 34 OPM %14.0716.38 -15.6614.79 - PBDT18.6316.23 15 71.6552.21 37 PBT16.2013.99 16 61.2843.90 40 NP10.788.43 28 40.6428.38 43

