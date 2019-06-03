Viceroy Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 32.51 croreNet Loss of Viceroy Hotels reported to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 299.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 32.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 443.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 120.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales32.5130.32 7 120.58118.10 2 OPM %-37.873.53 --4.546.16 - PBDT-12.550.99 PL -2.953.59 PL PBT-15.86-1.89 -739 -13.78-6.80 -103 NP-17.24-299.31 94 -15.76-443.36 96
