Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.52% to Rs 17.34 crore

Net profit of & Management Services rose 38.67% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.52% to Rs 17.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.75% to Rs 11.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 78.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

17.3420.0578.3698.0411.016.6313.6930.142.812.3212.7332.252.381.9811.1130.983.122.2511.7524.87

