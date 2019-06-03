Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.52% to Rs 17.34 croreNet profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 38.67% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.52% to Rs 17.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.75% to Rs 11.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 78.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.3420.05 -14 78.3698.04 -20 OPM %11.016.63 -13.6930.14 - PBDT2.812.32 21 12.7332.25 -61 PBT2.381.98 20 11.1130.98 -64 NP3.122.25 39 11.7524.87 -53
