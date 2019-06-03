Mercator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307.37 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 174.26 crore

Net Loss of Mercator reported to Rs 307.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 85.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 174.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 836.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 277.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 865.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 932.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

174.26183.08865.50932.02-80.81-2.87-65.144.80-172.01-22.64-541.30-62.88-204.01-43.25-695.10-217.32-307.37-85.14-836.21-277.56

