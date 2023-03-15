GMR Airports rises as board to mull fund raising on 17 March

-
ALSO READ
GMR Airports, NIIF announce partnership to invest in three airports
GMR Airports Infra arm raises Rs 1,150 cr via NCDs
GMR Airports rises as arm raises Rs 840 cr via NCDs
GMR Hyderabad International Airport raises Rs 1150 cr via NCD issuance
GMR Hyderabad International Airport raises Rs 840 cr via NCD issuance
-
GMR Airports Infrastructure added 2.13% to Rs 40.30 after the company said that its board will consider raising of funds through appropriate instruments in a meeting on Friday, 17 March 2023.Earlier, on 27 September 2022, the company had obtained shareholders' approval for raising of funds through issuance of eligible securities through qualified institutions placement/ foreign currency convertible bonds (appropriate instruments).
GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in development, maintenance and operation of airports, generation of power, coal mining and exploration activities, development of highways, development, maintenance and operation of special economic zones.
The company's net profit from continuing operations surged 79.49% to Rs 104.82 crore on 29.49% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,766.36 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU