Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 435.23 points or 1.28% at 34483.54 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.28%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.18%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.05%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.8%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 1.49%), Polycab India Ltd (up 1.33%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.75%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.72%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.6%).
On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 2.17%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.01%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.7%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 345.47 or 0.6% at 58245.66.
The Nifty 50 index was up 105.7 points or 0.62% at 17149.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.11 points or 0.68% at 27326.74.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.12 points or 0.49% at 8615.69.
On BSE,2133 shares were trading in green, 643 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.
