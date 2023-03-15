Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 230.09 points or 1.19% at 19610.64 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.88%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.75%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.68%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.5%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.16%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.07%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.74%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.46%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.45%).
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 345.47 or 0.6% at 58245.66.
The Nifty 50 index was up 105.7 points or 0.62% at 17149.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.11 points or 0.68% at 27326.74.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.12 points or 0.49% at 8615.69.
On BSE,2133 shares were trading in green, 643 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.
