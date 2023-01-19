Goa Carbon appoints Vikrant Garg as CFO

The company's board appointed Vikrant Garg as chief financial officer and as key managerial personnel, effective 18th January 2023.

Garg is a qualified Chartered Accountant having more than 16 years of professional experience in the domains of corporate finance, project finance, working capital management, financial reporting, internal financial controls, merger & acquisitions. Having work experience in the sectors of thermal power generation projects, naval shipyards, metro rail, ports, shipping, airports, SEZ, petro chemical complex and other manufacturing sectors.

Goa Carbon is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke. Its net profit rose 56.99% to Rs 25.59 crore on 92.89% rise in net sales to Rs 416.71 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Shares of Goa Carbon fell 3.29% to Rs 570.55 on Wednesday, 18 January 2023.

