Central Bank of India Q3 PAT rises 64% YoY to Rs 458 cr

The PSU bank's net profit increased 64.16% to Rs 458 crore on 17.04% rise in total income to Rs 7,636 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 19.33% YoY to Rs 3,285 crore in Q3 FY23. While net interest margin (NIM) improved by 31 bps to 4.07% YoY in Q3 FY23.

Operating profit increased 44.21% to Rs 1,807 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 1,253 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Slippage ratio increased by 51 bps to 0.37% YoY in Q3 FY23.

Total deposits rose 2.12% to Rs 3,44,847 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 3,37,688 crore in Q3 FY22. Gross Advances increased by 14.73% to Rs 2,08,921 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 1,82,098 crore in Q3 FY22.

The bank's CASA deposits increased by 4.46% to Rs 1,76,081 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 1,68,557 crore in Q3 FY22. While CASA ratio improved by 121 bps to 51.22% in Q3 FY23 as compared to 50.01% in same quarter last year.

Return on assets (ROA) rose to 0.50% in Q3 FY23 as compared to 0.33% in Q3 FY22. Return on equity improved to 1.86% in Q3 FY23 as against 1.21% in Q3 FY22.

Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved by 631 bps to 8.85% YoY in Q3 FY23. Net NPA rose by 230 bps to 2.09% YoY in Q3 FY23.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved by 595 bps to 91.72%YoY in Q3 FY23.

Total BASEL III capital adequacy ratio improved to 13.76%, as compared to 13.56% on September 2022, with common equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.92% on Q3FY23.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers.

The scrip was down 0.15% to Rs 32.45 on the BSE.

