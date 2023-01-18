Lupin gains on launching combination drug for heart failure patients

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for hypertension drug
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic hypertension drug
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Darunavir Tablets
USFDA issues EIR specific to drug-device combination products to be commercialized at Stelis' Bengaluru unit
Lupin gains on bagging US FDA nod for HIV treatment drug
-
Lupin rose 1.85% to Rs 767 after the drug maker announced that it has launched a combination drug Sacubitril and Valsartan for heart failure patients, under two brand names, Valentas and Arnipin in India.
This drug combination is indicated for patients with heart failure (HF) conditions. Valentas and Arnipin tablets are available in 200 mg, 100 mg, and 50 mg.
The pharmaceutical company said that in India, HF remains one of the most prevalent causes of death in patients suffering from chronic heart failure and the estimated prevalence ranges from 1.3 to 4.6 million. In addition, the HF pattern in India is considered different from the rest of the world due to factors such as the average age of Indian patients with HF being 10 years younger than the global average, the high prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, and limited adoption of guideline-directed medical therapy, among others.
Valentas and Arnipin are indicated to reduce repeated hospitalization and the risk of cardiovascular death among adult patients with chronic mild to moderate heart failure, Lupin stated.
Rajeev Sibal, president - India region formulations, Lupin, said, Heart failure is a difficult condition with severe unmet needs, necessitating the development of treatment agents to improve patient outcomes. As a leader in the cardiac therapy area, Lupin is committed to offer patients with treatment options that limit the need for hospitalization and reduce the risk of death. The launch of Valentas and Arnipin aligns with this commitment and offers patients an important treatment option and fulfils an unmet need, while reducing the cost of therapy.
Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.
On consolidated basis, Lupin reported net profit of Rs 129.73 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 2,098.04 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% to Rs 4,091.16 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 4,003.42 crore in Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU