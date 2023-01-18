Lupin gains on launching combination drug for heart failure patients

Lupin rose 1.85% to Rs 767 after the drug maker announced that it has launched a combination drug Sacubitril and Valsartan for heart failure patients, under two brand names, Valentas and Arnipin in India.

This drug combination is indicated for patients with heart failure (HF) conditions. Valentas and Arnipin tablets are available in 200 mg, 100 mg, and 50 mg.

The pharmaceutical company said that in India, HF remains one of the most prevalent causes of death in patients suffering from chronic heart failure and the estimated prevalence ranges from 1.3 to 4.6 million. In addition, the HF pattern in India is considered different from the rest of the world due to factors such as the average age of Indian patients with HF being 10 years younger than the global average, the high prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, and limited adoption of guideline-directed medical therapy, among others.

Valentas and Arnipin are indicated to reduce repeated hospitalization and the risk of cardiovascular death among adult patients with chronic mild to moderate heart failure, Lupin stated.

Rajeev Sibal, president - India region formulations, Lupin, said, Heart failure is a difficult condition with severe unmet needs, necessitating the development of treatment agents to improve patient outcomes. As a leader in the cardiac therapy area, Lupin is committed to offer patients with treatment options that limit the need for hospitalization and reduce the risk of death. The launch of Valentas and Arnipin aligns with this commitment and offers patients an important treatment option and fulfils an unmet need, while reducing the cost of therapy.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

On consolidated basis, Lupin reported net profit of Rs 129.73 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 2,098.04 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% to Rs 4,091.16 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 4,003.42 crore in Q2 FY22.

