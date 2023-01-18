Minda Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Board of Uno Minda approves investment of Rs 15.30 cr in JV Minda Katolec Electronics Services
Uno Minda invests Rs 15.30 cr in subsidiary - Minda Katolec Electronics Services
UNO Minda gains on signing technical license agreement with Korea-based Ascentec
Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 638.26% in the June 2022 quarter
Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd and Bank of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2023.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd and Bank of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2023.
Minda Corporation Ltd tumbled 4.91% to Rs 229.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36221 shares in the past one month.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd lost 4.20% to Rs 2216.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5623 shares in the past one month.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd crashed 4.06% to Rs 1199.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66031 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11544 shares in the past one month.
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd plummeted 3.89% to Rs 23.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bank of India pared 3.80% to Rs 89.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.96 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU