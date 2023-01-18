Minda Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd and Bank of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2023.

Minda Corporation Ltd tumbled 4.91% to Rs 229.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36221 shares in the past one month.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd lost 4.20% to Rs 2216.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5623 shares in the past one month.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd crashed 4.06% to Rs 1199.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66031 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11544 shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd plummeted 3.89% to Rs 23.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of India pared 3.80% to Rs 89.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

