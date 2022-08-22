Goa Carbon declines on temporarily shutting Bilaspur & Paradeep units

Goa Carbon slipped 1.57% to Rs 429 after the company announced the temporary shut-down of its Bilaspur unit and Paradeep unit for maintenance work.

The company's Bilaspur unit, located in the state of Chhattisgarh, has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from 19 August 2022.

The Odisha-based Paradeep unit will remain temporarily shut for maintenance work from 20 August 2022.

Goa Carbon manufacturers calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 14.48 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with a net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 64.24% to Rs 205.27 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)